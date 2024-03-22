Special guest Jordan Castro joins Shadi and Santiago to talk about his novel, The Novelist, internet culture, his religious conversion, drug addiction, love and, of course, literature. It’s a rich conversation and we are leaving out the paywall, so that everyone can have a listen.
Required Reading:
The Novelist by Jordan Castro
Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy entry on René Girard
New anthology of Girard’s essential writings
Varieties of Religious Experience by William James
The Present Age: On the Death of Rebellion by Søren Kierkegaard
Plato’s Myth of the Cave in the Republic
Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert
The Perpetual Orgy: Flaubert and Madame Bovary by Mario Vargas Llosa
Substance Abuse National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
The World According to Jordan Castro