The World According to Jordan Castro
The World According to Jordan Castro

A long chat with the author of THE NOVELIST.
Santiago Ramos
and
Shadi Hamid
Mar 22, 2024
The Poet, John Augustus Atkinson (English, 1775-1830)

Special guest Jordan Castro joins Shadi and Santiago to talk about his novel, The Novelist, internet culture, his religious conversion, drug addiction, love and, of course, literature. It’s a rich conversation and we are leaving out the paywall, so that everyone can have a listen.

Required Reading:

Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Appears in episode
Santiago Ramos
Shadi Hamid
