The Right-Wing Case for Left-Wing Economics

Capitalism is a revolutionary force. It is not conservative. So why have conservatives gone along with market fundamentalism for so long?

Sohrab Ahmari, a convert to Catholicism, has been known as a culture warrior. This time he returns to the podcast to make a surprising argument. Ahmari, the founder and editor of Compact magazine, argues in his new book Tyranny, Inc., that it’s the economy, stupid. Private power is imposing its own tyranny through tools of economic coercion that exploit workers. It’s time to redirect attention from the hysteria over “wokeness” and toward establishing social democratic protections in America. That’s a view ubiquitous on the left, but a similar case is being made on the populist right.

Sohrab, Shadi, and Damir debate America’s economic order, its social contract, and what he sees as the cruelty within it amid globalization and technological change. Embracing the label “pro-life New Dealer,” Sohrab laments the right’s obsession with the culture wars and argues that conservatives are losing sight of glaring problems in the economy. He says the path forward is greater state intervention that seeks to treat the ills of neoliberalism while boosting America’s productivity. The three also delve into how an emboldened state may collide with Sohrab’s socially and culturally conservative values. Can the United States convert to a social democracy while retaining its title as the world’s economic leader?

In the full episode (for paying subscribers only), Shadi, Damir, and Sohrab discuss China’s future and whether the country will abandon its industrial policy approach amid shifting trade dynamics. They cover the GOP’s economic stance and what Sohrab sees as the incongruity between the party’s culturally conservative and pro-market positions. They explore Protestantism’s influence in shaping economic views and the prospect of figures like Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and J.D. Vance of Ohio, ushering in a new period of pro-labor policymaking that meets the call for change.

