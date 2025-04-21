Transitional Justice
CrowdSource 4.21.2025
Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements and national debates that piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: lawyers debate the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case.
Join us! CrowdSource features the best comments from The Crowd — our cherished readers and subscribers who, with their comments and emails, help make Wisdom of Crowds what it is.
Yet law-abiding scholars write: Law is neither wrong nor right, Law is only crimes Punished by places and by times
— W. H. Auden, “Law Like Love”
Right-Wing Lawyers Differ
The ongoing case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national deported to a Salvadoran prison due to an “administrative error,” has sparked debate among influential right-wing legal scholars.
Standoff? The Supreme Court has said that the Executive needs to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States — and the White House is refuses to do so.
The case hinges on a 2019 court order stating that, while he may be deported, Abrego Garcia may not be deported back to El Salvador, because that would put his life in danger: “The evidence presented in immigration court included extortion of Abrego Garcia’s family in El Salvador by a gang, including threats to kill Abrego Garcia.”
SCOTUS Hasn’t Asked For Much. Yale Law professor (andlegal correspondent) argues that the White House is not legally obligated to “effectuate” the return Abrego Garcia to the United States. “Facilitate means to make something easier. … Effectuate means to make something happen.” The Supreme Court used the word “facilitate.”
The US Technically Still Has Custody of Abrego Garcia. Lawyer (and National Review legal correspondent) Andrew C. McCarthy argues that the White House is complicating an actually straightforward case: “Under the known terms of the US-El Salvador agreement, there appears to be no reason, other than its own stubbornness, that the Trump administration cannot obtain Abrego Garcia’s immediate transfer from the Salvadoran prison (where he remains constructively in US custody) …”
US Citizens Might Be Vulnerable, Too. According Harvard Law professor (and Bush II-era White House counsel) , Abrego Garcia “was taken out unlawfully and a US citizen would have been taken out unlawfully. And that should be enough to trigger the return. But the government hasn’t spoken about citizens, but nothing in their argument distinguishes citizens from noncitizens, as best I can tell.”
Due Process Is Important. Probably prompted by the Abrego Garcia case (and possibly other deportations as well), the Princeton professor Robert P. George posted:
“Transitional Justice.” Harvard law professor responded to George:
George and Vermeule are both leading Catholic conservative intellectuals.
George, a Bush II appointee, comes from the New Natural Law school of jurisprudence, and is closer to the “originalism” of the Federalist Society.
Vermeule made his mark as a “post-liberal” thinker, and formulated an alternative conservative legal approach called “Common Law Constitutionalism.”
“Undoing Past Illegality”
Vermeule alludes to a legal concept called “transitional justice.” What is it?
Transitional justice is “a field of practice on how to deal with past human rights abuses in societies in transition,” as law professor Christine Bell puts it. “ … Human rights law requires accountability in transitions, rooted in the discipline of law.”
Origins. Ruti Teitel tracks the origin of transitional justice to the immediate postwar period (e.g., the Nuremberg Trials) and the post-Cold War democratic transitions in the Global South. Lawyer Sam Ferguson argues that the 1985 “Trial of the Juntas” — which tried members of the Argentine military dictatorship for human rights abuses — gave birth to the field of transitional justice.
“Transitional Justice as Ordinary Justice.” In a 2003 academic article (co-written with University of Chicago law professor Eric A. Posner), Vermeule writes that “political transitions lie on a continuum, of which regime transitions are merely an endpoint,” adding that there’s a “wide variety of transitions that occur in consolidated democracies ...”
What Does Transitional Justice Entail? According to Vermeule and Posner: “measures typically include trials and other processes designed to punish or remove officials and collaborators of the old regime, and transfers of property or money to the victims of the old regime through restitution or reparations.”
What type of “transition” might Trump’s administration be bringing about?
Which “past illegality” might require transitional justice?
Illegal Border Crossings. Vermeule might be alluding to the estimated 6.7 undocumented migrants who entered the US during the Biden Administration.
Perjury. Another possibility: Matthew Mehan, Associate Dean of Hillsdale Graduate School, believes perjury should be a top priority: “Trump and Bondi should especially focus on perjury crimes, for if sworn testimony cannot be trusted, our entire system collapses.”
Vance Enters the Fray
Vice President Vance is a lawyer, too. Last week, he debated several journalists about the Abrego Garcia case.
(He Can’t Get No) Satisfaction. Here’s Vance listing complaints against liberal and left-wing critics of the White House’s deportation policies (i.e., “these people”). Below that is an important (and, as of this writing, unanswered), follow-up question from:
From the Crowd
Trump’s Instincts.responds to last week’s livestream about Trump’s “Madness”:
One dynamic that you did not cover in detail, I thought, is Trump’s confidence in his instincts. Several times he has been advised to be more pragmatic, but again and again he has been proven right (Access Hollywood tape, picking JD as VP pick and so on), and that explains why the bureaucrats around him are “incompetent.” In a normal dictatorship, say like Putin, system that ensures everyone in the government prioritizes his rule over everything else, but Putin will still allow experts to run the government. In Trump’s case, it looks like he not content with just power. He also seem to think he is uniquely capable of rolling out a detailed policy, which is why we saw the rollout of tariffs that we saw. A good next step for him would be to make a public statement that he has accomplished his personal goal, and going forward Scott Bressent will manage all trade negotiations and the rollout.
Trump’s other saving grace might be his ability to adapt and pivot when things don’t work out as intended. It’ll be interesting to see what he does now.
Good Reasons?responds to the same livestream:
, why are you spending all stream insisting that people have reasons for the things they do? Like, yes, of course, we know. There’s no need to defend Oren, Bin Laden, and Putin from accusations that they are literally insane.
How about some of your own thoughts on whether those reasons they say they have are any good, or whether the consequences suggest that those reasons were well-founded?
How about some concrete examples that illustrate why having a reliable hegemon is bad, actually, because it breeds complacency?
See you next week!
Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!
Great, fair summary. Thx
In my opinion, Mike, and with sincere respect for what you write (I paid for a year's subscription), I think in this post your level of writing goes beyond the intellectual level and the attention span of most Americans, including those who are university graduates. Your forum is called the Wisdom of Crowds. I realize we do not live in Kipling's India in 1910 when Kipling wrote the poem "If," but there is one line that I think pertains to your particular post:
"If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue or walk with kings nor lose the common touch,"
In my opinion, in this post, you have lost the common touch.
But I opine that you are not alone, so has the mainstream media missed the underlying cause of death. What in the world am I talking about?
I am a physician, and I specialize in medical oncology. I have seen many people die, and prior to focusing on prostate cancer, I practiced general oncology, where death from lung, breast, and colon cancer occurs far more often. As the responsible physician, I have to complete the death certificate, which lists the immediate cause, contributory cause, and underlying cause of death.
An example will clarify this. A man dies, and the immediate cause of death is listed as "cardio-respiratory death," and this is quite often the case. It is written on the certificate that this came about from heart failure, which is also common. Finally, the underlying cause is shown as coronary artery disease. All of this is "true," yet if we honed in on etiology (cause) it would have been hyperlipidemia, diabetes, both due to obesity, due to a sedentary lifestyle, and an excessive intake of high glycemic (sugar) foods and beverages.
Where we are with Mr. Garcia's deportation, and apparently many other "Venezuelans" to an El Salvadorian prison a la Trump, Bondi, Rubio et al is similar to the issues with the death certificate.
The Trump Administration has violated two United States Constitutional Amendments: the 5th and the 14th Amendment.
5th Amendment: Protects against self-incrimination, double jeopardy, and guarantees due process to the federal government.
14th Amendment: Ensures that states cannot deprive individuals of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.
Three days ago, 4/18/2025, An American physician, Lisa Anderson, received an email from the Department of Homeland Security ordering her to leave the country immediately." On the same date, an immigration attorney in Boston, Nicole Micheroni, received the same message from the DHS (Department of Homeland Security). Both emails demanded "leave the country immediately." Source: The Times of India (4/18/2025). https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/language-seemed-threatening-us-doctor-says-received-email-from-dhs-asking-her-to-leave-country-immediately/articleshow/120385201.cms
The DHS (Department of Homeland Security) response:
A senior DHS official told NBC News the department has been sending notices to individuals who do not have "lawful status to continue to live in America."
He asserted that for such individuals, being in the United States is a "privilege and not a right."
So, Mike, others considered political pundits, mainstream media: call a spade a spade and stop dancing around what is before us.
The Trump Administration is a Fascist Regime. The violation of DUE PROCESS is a hallmark of Fascism. If we do not stop what is before us, we can kiss American Democracy goodbye and say "Hello Fascism, come on in, the door's open."
It only took 41 years for Eric Arthur Blair's forecast of 1984 to come true. His first book, Animal Farm, depicting an Authoritarian rule, which we have now in America, was written in 1943-44, while 1984 was written between 1946-49.
I'll end my comments with two versions of "First They Came" because this is where we are. This is the harsh reality that must be openly talked about and acted upon.
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
Martin Niemöller (1892-1984)
My Updated Version
First, they came for immigrants of color
And I did not speak out
Because I am white.
Then they came for the FBI
And I did not speak out
Because I am not an agent.
Then they came for the Department of Education
And I did not speak out
Because I am not a member of that department.
Then they came for the Judges of the Supreme Court
And I did not speak out
Because I am not a Justice.
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me….
Stephen B. Strum (1942-202?)
With apologies to Martin Niemöller (1892-1984)