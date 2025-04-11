Is there a Method to Trump’s Madness?

It’s been an exceptionally crazy week, even by Trump-era standards. So we decided to experiment with the podcast this week by doing a live-stream recording.and discuss whether there is a method to Trump’s madness about tariffs and everything else — or whether we have to accept that we are ruled by a Mad King, who himself does not know what he will do from one moment to the next. It’s free for all subscribers, so give it a listen!
Required Reading:
Shadi’s interview withabout tariffs (Washington Post).
Janan Ganesh, “The Hopeless Search for Trump’s Cunning Plan” (Financial Times).
