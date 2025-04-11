Wisdom of Crowds
Is there a Method to Trump’s Madness?
Is there a Method to Trump’s Madness?

A recording from Wisdom of Crowds's live video
Shadi Hamid
Damir Marusic
Apr 11, 2025
It’s been an exceptionally crazy week, even by Trump-era standards. So we decided to experiment with the podcast this week by doing a live-stream recording.

Shadi Hamid
and
Damir Marusic
discuss whether there is a method to Trump’s madness about tariffs and everything else — or whether we have to accept that we are ruled by a Mad King, who himself does not know what he will do from one moment to the next. It’s free for all subscribers, so give it a listen!

This post is part of our collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets.

Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
