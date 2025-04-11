Is there a Method to Trump’s Madness?

It’s been an exceptionally crazy week, even by Trump-era standards. So we decided to experiment with the podcast this week by doing a live-stream recording.

discuss whether there is a method to Trump’s madness about tariffs and everything else — or whether we have to accept that we are ruled by a Mad King, who himself does not know what he will do from one moment to the next. It’s free for all subscribers, so give it a listen!

Required Reading:

Shadi’s interview with Oren Cass about tariffs ( Washington Post ).

Washington Post Janan Ganesh, “The Hopeless Search for Trump’s Cunning Plan” (Financial Times).

This post is part of our collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets.

