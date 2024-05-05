Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Samuel Moyn Prefers Voters to Judges
Preview
0:00
-43:20

Samuel Moyn Prefers Voters to Judges

A Wisdom of Crowds live show.
Damir Marusic
and
Osita Nwanevu
May 05, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Last December, the highest court in the State of Colorado ruled that Donald Trump’s involvement with January 6 disqualified him from holding the office of president. On May 4, the Supreme Court voted unanimously to overturn this decision, clearing the way for Trump to appear on the ballot in all fifty states.

Naturally, at Wisdom of Crowds these events got us thinking about the big questions. When it comes to eligibility for office, who should have the final say — the Supreme Court, or the voters? What is more important for a democracy: Elections or rights? And where do rights come from, anyway?

At the moment, these questions are mostly being discussed on the Left side of the aisle, so we invited two prominent left-wing writers to argue about them in a live show. Osita Nwanevu is a journalist for The New Republic, currently writing a book about American democracy. Samuel Moyn is a law professor at Yale University, whose latest book is titled, Liberalism Against Itself: Cold War Intellectuals and the Making of Our Times. For paid subscribers, the bonus content includes a raucous Q & A session with our live audience.

Enjoy a highly informed discussion about the most important political questions of our time, find out why Damir considers both Osita and Sam to be “revolutionaries,” and think about which branch of the US government really deserves to be called “a Council of Elders.”

Required Reading:

Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Osita Nwanevu
Damir Marusic
Recent Episodes
Protests and Solidarity
  Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid
A Debate about American Power
  Shadi Hamid and American Prestige
In Search of New Political Ideas
  Damir Marusic and Christine Emba
Parenthood at the End of the World
  Shadi Hamid and Christine Emba
How to Disagree Without Compromise
  Damir MarusicJen Brick Murtazashvili, and Shadi Hamid
The World According to Jordan Castro
  Shadi Hamid and Santiago Ramos
"Doing the Work" May Be Hazardous to Your Soul
  Damir Marusic and Samuel Kimbriel