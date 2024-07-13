Wisdom of Crowds
What is Forgiveness?
What is Forgiveness?

Live from the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Samuel Kimbriel
Jul 13, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to summer, dear crowd! This week, we have a live episode for you — live from the Aspen Ideas Festival. Sam Kimbriel recorded this episode with Tamar Gendler, a Dean and Philosophy professor at Yale University, and Erin McFee, a Future Leaders Fellow at the Latin America and Caribbean Centre in the London School of Economics.

The subject, very broadly, is forgiveness. Is it good or bad? Do we know what it means? Can one forgive wrongly? And could forgiving foreclose the possibility of achieving justice in this world?

Samuel Kimbriel
