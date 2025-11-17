Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements and national debates that piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: the big argument in American conservatism.

Conservative Standard-Bearers Clash

A specter is haunting the American conservative movement: the specter of postliberalism.

Knives Out. Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with anti-Semitic “groyper” Nick Fuentes caused a scandal inside conservative institutions. The Spectator’s Freddy Gray describes the scene:

At the think tanks, with all those nervous donors, the knives are out. Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, at first defended [Tucker] Carlson. Then, under pressure, he performed a spectacular reverse ferret and grovelled. On Friday, Christopher Long and Thomas Lynch, the former president and chairman of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI), resigned from the board in disgust at what they called the “post-liberal hijacking” of their influential non-profit.

The New Arrivals. Who are the postliberals? Harvard Law professor Adrian Vermeule explains : “It’s not that complicated: it’s a negative category — a genus that includes many different species, whose common trait is that all members of the genus reject the central premises of liberalism, but who may or may not have anything else in common.”

explains The Old Guard. Mainstream “Reaganite” conservatives blame postliberals for allowing anti-Semites like Nick Fuentes into the conservative movement. David French warns : “Once you’ve demolished respect for liberal democracy and demolished any real value in rectitude and character in public life, it’s a short trip to nihilism and fascism.”

The Postliberal Quest

Postliberals explain themselves.

… the new reactionaries, a group defined by skepticism of democracy and egalitarianism, admiration for more hierarchical orders, and a willingness to overthrow the Western status quo. […] As on the left there is not yet a defining reactionary agenda, and neo-reaction looks different depending on whether you associate it with the white nationalism of the alt-right, the mordant European pessimism of Michel Houellebecq, or the techno-utopian impulses of Silicon Valley figures like Peter Thiel.

“Postliberal” Doesn’t Necessarily Mean “Totalitarian.” This week, National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty came up with his own definition of postliberalism:

I’m not a philosophical liberal. That’s not a stated desire to become a totalitarian, it’s just the fact that I don’t think Locke’s account makes sense to me or is meaningfully true. I admire and am happy for my Constitutional inheritance for lots of reasons, but none that imply a theological commitment.

“The Post-Liberal Quest.” Rebutting David French’s statement that “America has faced far worse problems in the recent past … and yet conservatism did not turn postliberal or Groyper to address them,” Ross Douthat writes :

It’s the Economy, Stupid

The debate between Old Guard Reaganites and postliberals isn’t only about big ideas. It’s about whether American capitalism can produce fair outcomes for workers.

Are We Worse Off Than Our Grandparents? Consider this debate between Michael Brendan Dougherty and the Wall Street Journal ’s David Harsanyi : “The promise of progress is that things become cheaper and our standard of living goes up,” argues Brendan Dougherty. “But, obviously, things like housing and health care (and insurance) and tuition are much much costlier.” They continue:

