Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Taben's avatar
Charlie Taben
7h

Thanks for including the reference to my piece! I was going to suggest the note was great before it improved with my shout out! Seriously, on post liberalism, I would include this polemic - getting to the heart of the matter

https://churchlifejournal.nd.edu/articles/all-human-conflict-is-ultimately-theological/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)'s avatar
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)
7h

I don't know. Creating a category, naming it, and then seeing what fits in it seems to be why everyone is running in circles rather than building anything that lasts. An abundance of categories and subcategories will not promote human flourishing. Sorry to be a pill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture