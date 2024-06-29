Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Who is Responsible for This?
4
Preview
0:00
-45:27

Who is Responsible for This?

Enraged after Joe Biden’s debate debacle.
Damir Marusic
,
Shadi Hamid
, and
Christine Emba
Jun 29, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

What happened on Thursday night was a debacle for Joe Biden and an embarrassment for the nation. About this, our three hosts — Christine, Damir and Shadi — all agree. And they are all angry about it. But who is to blame? Biden himself? The DNC? The media? Trump? All of us?

Shadi, Damir, and Christine work through their post-debate anguish and anger — and try to figure out who is responsible for the predicament that the country finds itself in today. “We are gripped by an inability to call balls and strikes anymore,” says Damir. In this episode, they try anyway.

Required Reading:

Share

Leave a comment

Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christine Emba
Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
Recent Episodes
The Joyful Podcast
  Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid
Phil Klay on Morality and War
  Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid
(Why) Do We Love Violence (and Sex)?
  Damir Marusic and Christine Emba
Liberalism is not Neutral
  Shadi Hamid and Christine Emba
What the Israelis are Thinking
  Damir MarusicShadi Hamid, and Jason Willick
Martha Nussbaum on Justice for Animals
  Shadi Hamid and Samuel Kimbriel
Matt Yglesias on How Gaza Scrambled Identity Politics
  Damir MarusicShadi Hamid, and Matthew Yglesias