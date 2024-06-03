“Man Holding a Skull (Memento Mori),” Frank Duveneck (American, 1848-1919).

This week, I’ve been re-reading Better Never to Have Been, a book by the South African Philosopher, David Benatar. The book begins with the following absolutely unequivocal passage (useful to imagine in Werner Herzog’s voice):

Each one of us was harmed by being brought into existence. That harm is not negligible, because the quality of even the best lives is very bad—and considerably worse than most people recognize it to be. Although it is obviously too late to prevent our own existence, it is not too late to prevent the existence of future possible people. Creating new people is thus morally problematic.

Writing 15 years before the issues of population deflation would become a major public policy issue, Benatar offers a thoroughgoing anti-natalist case, including chapters entitled “Why Coming into Existence is Always a Harm”; “How Bad is Coming into Existence?” and “Abortion: The ‘Pro-Death’ View.”

One of my current preoccupations in writing is the sense that the only way to relate to our time well is with real philosophical ambition. I return to Benatar’s book frequently because it is such a useful acid test for the dominant philosophies of our time.

All of us on the Wisdom of Crowds masthead have significant disagreements with each other about most topics, but I do think we share a common diagnosis of our time. The liberal confidence of the post-war period created our world—from the UN Declaration of Human Rights, to the European Economic Community. These were always, from the start, philosophical projects. They had common theories of what is good (human dignity) and of what had to be done to protect it (international coordination, economic freedom).

I think nearly everyone knows that that world is in crisis, but many people are madly trying to correct it at the technical level (we just need to get the systems right). What I think unites Wisdom of Crowds is our shared sense that this is a philosophical crisis, before it is a practical one. The liberal theory of what is good is under question. Perhaps it is possible to find resources to renew that liberal theory of the good, or perhaps not. Perhaps it’s worth renewing, or perhaps not. But in any case, the sooner we face up to the predicament, the better.

My sense is that most Americans feel the presence of the crisis. For many people, there is a quiet recognition that the earth feels not quite stable, even as you have to get on with your ordinary life. At the constructive level, I still think the conversation has moved astonishingly slowly. Three main factions solidified around 2016 and are still with us:

#endofhistory . Perhaps the majority of our national leadership continue to hold to the postwar sensibility amidst the political turmoil of the past decade. The response for example in Francis Fukuyama’s 2022 book, Liberalism and Its Discontents is to give a sensitive read of many of the causes of our social and political upheaval, but then when pressing for a solution in the final chapter, simply restates the core principles of liberalism, taking them to be fairly self justifying. Our discussion with Martha Nussbaum a couple of weeks ago is similar. In her book, she offers an under-argued account of why we should care about the goods that she thinks needs protecting (animal rights in this case), spending too much of the work proposing ideas at the level of practical implementation (rather than theoretical justification). This still seems very much like the dominant mood at the White House as well.

übermensch . There is a growing contingent of people who seem to be turning directly in the opposite direction. Instead of trying to save liberalism, they take themselves to be following Nietzsche (not carefully, in my view), in embracing a vision of the world in which everything is power and the chief virtue is to win.

turn home. The third option that has been increasingly attractive is to try to find some non-liberal, lower stakes way to ground life, whether in the form of more or less earnest religious critique, or through the reapplication of long dead philosophies.

Benatar’s book presents a challenge to all of these factions. To the liberals, he says: “Wait, why do you think anything—including humanity—is good?” (In this way it very much echoes the last podcast we released, a conversation with Alexander Lefebvre about liberalism as a philosophy for life. Shadi and Christine both emphasize the question “Why should you care about human life at all?”). To religious adherents, he presents a similar challenge: What grounds existence to the point that you think it is actually good? And to the Nietzcheans, he presses the idea that if there really is no primary Good, the best response is not to win the game of will over will at all. Rather, the solution is much more straight-forward: Non-existence itself.

The point of all of this is that we are engulfed in a philosophical crisis as much as a political one. The liberal society we live in was always a philosophical project. As those philosophical foundations show themselves to be more brittle than mid-century optimism suggested, we cannot avoid the crisis. Only once one has a theory of the good, can one discuss how to protect it.

But Benatar spots the sloppiness in all of this and I think his work sharpens dramatically the terms of the competition in which we are all, whether we like it or not, already engaged. Can anyone convincingly answer the essential philosophical question—why is it good for anything to exist at all?

