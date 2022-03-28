Will Vladimir Putin Ever Face Divine Justice?
In times of tragedy, the case for an afterlife—and ultimate punishment—is strengthened.
Some people see tragedy—such as the one currently unfolding in Ukraine—and wonder how a higher power could ever let such a thing happen. This is also known as "theodicy," or the puzzle of why a good God does not intercede to limit or prevent suffering. In other words, this is the problem of evil. What we know of God, at least in the monotheistic faiths,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.