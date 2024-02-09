Wisdom of Crowds
You Know I'm No Good
Do "Good" and "Evil" Exist?
Damir Marusic
,
Santiago Ramos
, and
Shadi Hamid
Feb 9, 2024
Our brand new Executive Editor, Santiago Ramos, joins Shadi and Damir to discuss his first-ever essay for Wisdom of Crowds, “Empathy for the Devil.” The essay is about the need for cognitive empathy in politics. But Damir wants to discuss something slightly different: Whether “the Good,” as a category, is something real, out in the world, or whether it …

