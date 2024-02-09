You Know I'm No Good

Our brand new Executive Editor, Santiago Ramos, joins Shadi and Damir to discuss his first-ever essay for Wisdom of Crowds, “Empathy for the Devil.” The essay is about the need for cognitive empathy in politics. But Damir wants to discuss something slightly different: Whether “the Good,” as a category, is something real, out in the world, or whether it …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.