Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
A Debate about American Power
0:00
-57:11

A Debate about American Power

Can American intervention abroad be a force for good?
Shadi Hamid
and
American Prestige
Apr 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

This week’s episode is a special collaboration with The Disagreement, a new platform that aims to “celebrate and normalize healthy disagreement.” (Check them out!) Wisdom of Crowds is 100% behind that mission statement, and so it was natural for us to agree to record an episode together.

Fans of Wisdom of Crowds will know that Shadi has recently completed a book about American power, tentatively titled, “On Power.” Fans will also know that he debated the socialist writer Dan Bessner of the

American Prestige
podcast last summer, in our episode titled “Is a Better World Possible Without American Power?” A lot has happened since that episode air, especially in the Middle East. So it’s a good time for Shadi and Dan to consider that question again. Enjoy Hamid v. Bessner, Round 2.

Required Reading and Listening:

Hamid v. Bessner, Round 1: “Is a Better World Possible without American Power?” (Wisdom of Crowds)

Shadi’s recent post about completing his manuscript: “The Art of Losing Well” (Wisdom of Crowds).

The Disagreement homepage.

Share

Give a gift subscription

0 Comments
Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Writes American Prestige Subscribe
Shadi Hamid
Recent Episodes
In Search of New Political Ideas
  Damir Marusic and Christine Emba
Parenthood at the End of the World
  Shadi Hamid and Christine Emba
How to Disagree Without Compromise
  Damir MarusicJen Brick Murtazashvili, and Shadi Hamid
The World According to Jordan Castro
  Shadi Hamid and Santiago Ramos
"Doing the Work" May Be Hazardous to Your Soul
  Damir Marusic and Samuel Kimbriel
"More" is Less
  Christine Emba and Shadi Hamid
The Lure of the Scam
  Damir Marusic and Christine Emba