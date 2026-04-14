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Anti-Politics and the Counter-Revolution

Giovanni Orsina on whether Europe can survive the populist moment.
Damir Marusic's avatar
Samuel Kimbriel's avatar
Damir Marusic and Samuel Kimbriel
Apr 14, 2026

Samuel Kimbriel was in Italy the other week, where he sat down with Rome-based political theorist Giovanni Orsina to talk about European populism. The conversation starts with Giorgia Meloni, who, Orsina argues, is more a pragmatic traditional right-wing politician than a true populist. It then turns to a deeper things.

Previewing his upcoming book Counter-Revolution, Orsina claims that after the 1960s, people became both revolutionary and utopian, turning away from politics to morality, law, and markets. But after 2008, populism emerged as a counter-revolutionary force seeking re-politicization. He warns Europe’s institutions were built for depoliticized times and now are struggling to meet the moment. Can they survive?

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