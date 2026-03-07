Cameron Kasky on How Israel Lost America

This week, Shadi and Damir hosted Cameron Kasky — a rising young activist in the Democratic Party and former congressional candidate for New York’s 12th District — who gave us a glimpse into where American politics might be headed.

Cameron started his career as a gun control advocate after surviving the Parkland shooting. For his efforts, he was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018. He has since become a passionate advocate for the Palestinian cause, especially so after Gaza. We recorded this episode a day after Marco Rubio caused a furor by suggesting America’s decision to attack Iran was shaped by the fact that Israel might do it without us anyway, leaving our assets in the region dangerously exposed. With increasingly hostile young MAGA voices convinced that Israel holds undue sway over American foreign policy, we discussed how Democrats see a path forward.

The conversation got heated at times — Damir goes incandescent over Epstein, Shadi frets about entrenched Democratic leaders not reflecting voters’ preferences — but it’s an important episode very much worth your time. American politics is changing before our eyes, and anyone thinking we’re going back to the way things were after Trump has another thing coming.