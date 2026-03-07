Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Cameron Kasky on How Israel Lost America

The activist and former congressional candidate reflects on the changing fortunes of the Democratic Party.
Shadi Hamid's avatar
Cameron Kasky's avatar
Damir Marusic's avatar
Shadi Hamid, Cameron Kasky, and Damir Marusic
Mar 07, 2026

This week, Shadi and Damir hosted Cameron Kasky — a rising young activist in the Democratic Party and former congressional candidate for New York’s 12th District — who gave us a glimpse into where American politics might be headed.

Cameron started his career as a gun control advocate after surviving the Parkland shooting. For his efforts, he was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018. He has since become a passionate advocate for the Palestinian cause, especially so after Gaza. We recorded this episode a day after Marco Rubio caused a furor by suggesting America’s decision to attack Iran was shaped by the fact that Israel might do it without us anyway, leaving our assets in the region dangerously exposed. With increasingly hostile young MAGA voices convinced that Israel holds undue sway over American foreign policy, we discussed how Democrats see a path forward.

The conversation got heated at times — Damir goes incandescent over Epstein, Shadi frets about entrenched Democratic leaders not reflecting voters’ preferences — but it’s an important episode very much worth your time. American politics is changing before our eyes, and anyone thinking we’re going back to the way things were after Trump has another thing coming.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture