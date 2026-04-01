Last week, Shadi wrote a controversial essay over at Wisdom of Crowds titled “Does Israel Have a Right to Exist?” This week, we had our friend Peter Beinart on to the show to unpack the question some more. Peter is, among many other things, a contributing writer for the New York Times and the author of Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza. And last year he pen…
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Peter Beinart on Why the "Right to Exist" is the Wrong Question
The harder question is what should actually replace it.
Apr 01, 2026
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Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
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