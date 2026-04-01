Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Peter Beinart on Why the "Right to Exist" is the Wrong Question

The harder question is what should actually replace it.
Damir Marusic's avatar
Shadi Hamid's avatar
Peter Beinart's avatar
Damir Marusic, Shadi Hamid, and Peter Beinart
Apr 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Last week, Shadi wrote a controversial essay over at Wisdom of Crowds titled “Does Israel Have a Right to Exist?” This week, we had our friend Peter Beinart on to the show to unpack the question some more. Peter is, among many other things, a contributing writer for the New York Times and the author of Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza. And last year he pen…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Wisdom of Crowds.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture