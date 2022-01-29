Is it Wicked Not to Care?

After two years of podcasting together, Shadi and Damir think they've gained some clarity on where their worldviews diverge: it's especially pronounced on the question of how to do foreign policy. As the conversation unspools, and with the ghost of John McCain hovering over the show, the guys draw out where they come out on various milestones—from the Iraq war, to NATO Expansion, to Obama's policy of "Don't do stupid sh*t."
Required Reading
"Not Caring about Ukraine and Feeling Guilty About It" (Wisdom of Crowds)
"Who Wrecked Afghanistan?" (Wisdom of Crowds)
"Wokeness Is Not Leftism. Or Is It?" (Wisdom of Crowds)
"The U.S. Approach to Ukraine’s Border War Isn’t Working. Here’s What Biden Should Do Instead." by Samuel Charap (Politico)
"Why America Needs Hypocrisy" by Shadi Hamid (Wisdom of Crowds)
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.