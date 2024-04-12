Wisdom of Crowds
In Search of New Political Ideas
Should the fall of Communism make us less ideologically ambitious?
Damir Marusic
and
Christine Emba
Apr 12, 2024
∙ Paid
Christine and Damir kick things off by discussing a memoir about the fall of Communism in Albania. Damir reflects on his own post-Communist background, and ponders why Communist nostalgia affects only some countries, while others are not looking back. He wonders whether Christine is becoming a Communist herself after reading her essay about “Limitarianism,” a school of political thought that favors a cap on extreme wealth. Christine unpacks her own ideas about economic justice and democracy, and considers whether the Communist past in Europe should influence American political ideas for the future.

For paid subscribers, the bonus part of the episode focuses on whether the United States or Europe has the better economic system, and whether European dreams of a “green” economy can survive competition with China.

Required Reading:

Christine Emba
Damir Marusic
