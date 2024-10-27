Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Is It Okay Not to Vote?
2
0:00
-1:38:12

Is It Okay Not to Vote?

Haroon Moghul on why he's sitting this election out.
Shadi Hamid
,
Damir Marusic
, and
Haroon Moghul
Oct 27, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

For the past year,

Shadi Hamid
has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza — and the Biden administration’s complicity. Now he, like many others, is baffled by the Harris campaign’s disregard and seeming disdain for Muslim and Arab voters. In a week is election day, and he is wrestling with the moral and political implications of the choice at hand.

In our pages earlier this week, Shadi and

Haroon Moghul
debated the merits of voting for Harris or not voting at all. You can read their full exchange here. This podcast episode continues that conversation, but goes deeper. It is, in essence, about voting: is there a duty to vote? In a two-party system, must we accept the lesser of two evils?

Moghul is director of strategy at The Concordia Forum and author of Two Billion Caliphs: A Vision of a Muslim Future. Haroon shares all of Shadi’s misgivings about Trump and Harris, and has publicly chosen not to vote. “I don’t think you can get to democratic ends with a candidate who is at war with democracy,” Haroon says, “and I don’t just mean Trump, I mean Harris.”

Shadi, on the other hand, takes a more pragmatic point of view: Sitting an election out doesn’t do anything real; it would be better for Muslim and other pro-Palestine voices to continue supporting the Democratic Party, hoping to influence it from within. Meanwhile,

Damir Marusic
applies his trusty sense for realpolitik to the question. He challenges Shadi, arguing that he’s conflating two very different strategies: electoral pressure and intra-party influence. He questions Haroon whether there is an actual “theory of a change” behind his choice not to vote.

This is a passionate discussion, not so much about electoral politics as about the first principles undergirding citizenship. And it also asks an intensely personal set of questions: how do we ultimately make what can seem like an impossible choice?

Required Reading and Viewing:

  • Shadi Hamid
    and
    Haroon Moghul
    debate: “Should Americans Vote for the Lesser of Two Evils?” (WoC).

  • Haroon Moghul, “What I Told My Muslim Students about Gaza” (WoC).

  • Biden’s comments admitting Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” while also saying “we’re not going to do a damn thing other than protect Israel.”

  • “Prominent Muslim Democrat Demands Answers After Being Kicked Out of Harris Rally in Michigan” (Democracy Now!)

  • “Trump in Michigan makes play for Arab American and Muslim voters angry over war in Gaza” (CNN).

  • An emotional debate with our friend and Christian Zionist Robert Nicholson weeks after Oct. 7 (WoC).

  • Haroon Moghul, Two Billion Caliphs: A Vision of the Muslim Future (Amazon).

Share

Leave a comment

Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!

Discussion about this podcast

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Haroon Moghul
Writes Sunday Schooled Subscribe
Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
Recent Episodes
The Sublime Object of Our Terror
  Damir Marusic and Santiago Ramos
The Passion of the Elites
  Damir Marusic and Christine Emba
War in the Middle East, Again
  Shadi Hamid and Damir Marusic
Human Dignity and Beyond
  Damir Marusic and Santiago Ramos
The Comedy of the Commons
  Damir Marusic and Santiago Ramos
Charles Taylor on the Need for Cosmic Connection
  Santiago Ramos and Samuel Kimbriel
Embrace the Vibes!
  Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid