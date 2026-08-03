Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Is the Left's Moment Really Real This Time?

Sam Adler-Bell on patriotism, the payoff of radicalism, and why his caution keeps being proven wrong.
Damir Marusic's avatar
Shadi Hamid's avatar
Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid

Shadi and Damir have been circling a question for weeks: is the American left’s moment real? To find out, they invited Sam Adler-Bell, co-host of Know Your Enemy and a socialist since it was, in his words, about as fashionable as collecting model trains.

Radicalism keeps outperforming caution. Sam admits he used to advise against using the socialist label, against making Gaza a litmus test, against letting the movement’s fringe run loose — and history embarrassed him each time. So should the left keep pressing?

Damir hears something ominous in the pattern. Maybe these positions won because the whole country has slipped into a revolutionary mood, right and left together, and the adults in the room are simply gone.

Shadi wants to know whether a movement can inherit the future while losing working-class and black voters, the constituencies it claims to speak for. The Democratic establishment gets a vote too, and Michigan is where it plans to cast it.

Required Reading:

  • Sam’s July 4th tweet. (X)

  • Know Your Enemy, Sam’s podcast with Matthew Sitman. (Patreon)

  • Zohran Mamdani’s July 4th speech.

  • Bhaskar Sunkara on Ross Douthat’s Interesting Times. (New York Times)

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture