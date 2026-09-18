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LIVE: In Defense of Human Nature

A conversation with Francis Fukuyama
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Wisdom of Crowds

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A Note from the Editors: Courtesy of our new sister publication, Persona, we’re excited to preview this conversation between Francis Fukuyama and Samuel Kimbriel, which took place last Friday in Washington, D.C.

Frank and Sam debate human nature — what is it? is it real? how do we know? — and its connection to the good society and the good life. You can watch the first few minutes here. For access to the full video, visit Persona!

(Reminder: We’ve given all Wisdom of Crowds subscribers a comped, one-year subscription to the paid version of Persona. Click here to accept — and to find out more about what we have in store!)

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