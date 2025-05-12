Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Taben's avatar
Charlie Taben
15h

Fantastic Monday note

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Wilson's avatar
John Wilson
9h

My first reaction to the new Leo's description of his namesake is to wonder how much of AI will be the DotCom bust of the 90s... (A much greater portion than anyone blabbing seems to think, imo).

However, even the internet was transformative, so I don't dismiss that things will be different. More importantly we are in a new mess of political, economic and religious change, so a Pope with a steady hand and wide eyes is a boon to us all. Especially if he knocks laissez faire capitalists down a peg or three.

This made me laugh:

"Ever wonder why Catholics tend to have anti-capitalist sentiments, even if they’re conservative about other issues?"

- No, they're following Jesus, it's required.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture