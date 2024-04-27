Protests and Solidarity

Pro-Palestine protests have spread to college campuses across the country. Our social media feeds are flooded with images of chanting students and clashes with police. Meanwhile, Congress has passed a bill to deliver more aid to Israel, and there’s signs that the IDF is about to move on Rafah. In this episode, Shadi explores what it means to stand in solidarity with the protests, while Damir teases out their effect on brass tacks politics The two discuss what the right approach should be toward the anti-Semitic elements in the protests, whether anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are the same thing, what the Democrats might be thinking, and how Shadi wishes the United States would leverage its relationship with Israel.
In a spicy Part 2 for paid subscribers only, our hosts get into tricky territory while discussing Shadi’s pro-woke turn and the philosophical question of group affinity. In times of crisis, do human beings stand on principle? Or do they rally to their own ethnic or religious side? As Shadi observes: “Wokeness is able to grasp something important about the world that maybe I unfairly dismissed.”
For more, please subscribe!
Required Reading:
“Anti-Zionism is Deadlier Than Antisemitism,” by Joshua Muravchik (WSJ).
“Why it matters that some Democrats voted against aid for Israel,” by Shadi Hamid (Washington Post).
The Arc of the Covenant: The United States, Israel, and the Fate of the Jewish People by Walter Russell Mead.
Matthew Yglesias on X: “It’s interesting that a bunch of people who I read who four years ago were in agreement about the perils of identity politics now sharply disagree about Israel/Palestine and the disagreements exactly track Jewish vs Arab or Muslim backgrounds.”
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.