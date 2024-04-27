Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Protests and Solidarity
0:00
-1:10:31

"There is something called the 'wisdom of crowds' ... "
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Apr 27, 2024
∙ Paid
11
“Protest” (1893), Félix Vallotton (French, 1865-1925)

Pro-Palestine protests have spread to college campuses across the country. Our social media feeds are flooded with images of chanting students and clashes with police. Meanwhile, Congress has passed a bill to deliver more aid to Israel, and there’s signs that the IDF is about to move on Rafah. In this episode, Shadi explores what it means to stand in solidarity with the protests, while Damir teases out their effect on brass tacks politics The two discuss what the right approach should be toward the anti-Semitic elements in the protests, whether anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are the same thing, what the Democrats might be thinking, and how Shadi wishes the United States would leverage its relationship with Israel.

In a spicy Part 2 for paid subscribers only, our hosts get into tricky territory while discussing Shadi’s pro-woke turn and the philosophical question of group affinity. In times of crisis, do human beings stand on principle? Or do they rally to their own ethnic or religious side? As Shadi observes: “Wokeness is able to grasp something important about the world that maybe I unfairly dismissed.”

Required Reading:

Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
