Wisdom of Crowds
The Map and the Territory
Everyone has an ideology. Even you.
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Feb 16, 2024
Jason Blakely of Pepperdine University joins Shadi and Damir to discuss his new book, Lost in Ideology: Interpreting Modern Political Life. A professor of political science, Jason claims that everyone has an ideology. The point is to be aware of it, and to remember that there’s always more to reality than your ideology can explain.

Damir doesn’t buy it. The quest for power, he thinks, is what ultimately drives politics, not ideas. Meanwhile, Shadi tries to figure out Jason’s ideology.

Required Reading:

Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
