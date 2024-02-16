The Map and the Territory

Jason Blakely of Pepperdine University joins Shadi and Damir to discuss his new book, Lost in Ideology: Interpreting Modern Political Life. A professor of political science, Jason claims that everyone has an ideology. The point is to be aware of it, and to remember that there’s always more to reality than your ideology can explain.
Damir doesn’t buy it. The quest for power, he thinks, is what ultimately drives politics, not ideas. Meanwhile, Shadi tries to figure out Jason’s ideology.
Required Reading:
Jason’s new book, Lost in Ideology: Interpreting Modern Political Life
Jason’s controversial Harper’s essay, “Doctor’s Orders”
Jason’s old book, We Built Reality: How Social Science Infiltrated Culture, Politics, and Power
Jorge Luis Borges, “On Exactitude in Science”
Thomas Hobbes, Leviathan
Niccolo Machiavelli, The Prince
Thomas More, Utopia
Desiderius Erasmus, In Praise of Folly
Anthony Fauci, “I represent science” statement and backlash
