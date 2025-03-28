The Romanticism Debate

This week, we tried an experiment: a Substack live event!wrote a popular article about Romanticism, his contribution to an ongoing debate. had a few disagreements with Gasda’s piece. In the spirit of Wisdom of Crowds, we hosted our first-ever live-streamed Substack debate.
It went pretty well! We hope to host more.
By popular demand, here is a video recording of that debate. Please continue the discussion in the comments below!
— Santiago Ramos, executive editor
Required Reading:
- , “A Few Doubts About Neo-Romanticism” (WoC).
CrowdSource: “Hopeful Romantics” (WoC).
- , “Notes Toward a New Romanticism” (The Honest Broker).
- , “The zeitgeist is changing. A strange, romantic backlash to the tech era looms” (Guardian).
Recommendations::
Terence Malick, To the Wonder (YouTube).
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, The Sorrows of Young Werther (Amazon).
Percy Bysshe Shelley, “Hymn to Intellectual Beauty” (Poets.org).
Novalis, Hymns to the Night (Amazon).
Ludwig von Beethoven, Piano Concerto Number 4, Second Movement (YouTube).
