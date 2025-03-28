Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

The Romanticism Debate

Video Recording of the live debate between Matthew Gasda and Samuel Kimbriel.
Samuel Kimbriel
,
Santiago Ramos
, and
Matthew Gasda
Mar 28, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

This week, we tried an experiment: a Substack live event!

Matthew Gasda
wrote a popular article about Romanticism, his contribution to an ongoing debate.
Samuel Kimbriel
had a few disagreements with Gasda’s piece. In the spirit of Wisdom of Crowds, we hosted our first-ever live-streamed Substack debate.

It went pretty well! We hope to host more.

By popular demand, here is a video recording of that debate. Please continue the discussion in the comments below!

— Santiago Ramos, executive editor

Get 14 day free trial

Required Reading:

Recommendations:

Matthew Gasda
:

Samuel Kimbriel
:

  • Percy Bysshe Shelley, “Hymn to Intellectual Beauty” (Poets.org).

  • Novalis, Hymns to the Night (Amazon).

Santiago Ramos
:

  • Ludwig von Beethoven, Piano Concerto Number 4, Second Movement (YouTube).

Leave a comment

Share

Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!

Discussion about this video

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Gasda
Writes Novalis Subscribe
Samuel Kimbriel
Santiago Ramos
Recent Episodes
Samuel Moyn on Democracy and the Courts
  Samuel MoynDamir MarusicShadi Hamid, and Wisdom of Crowds
Is Democracy Ending?
  Wisdom of Crowds
Why do "Sensitive Young Men" Love Trump?
  Wisdom of CrowdsShadi HamidMana Afsari, and Santiago Ramos
Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza
  Damir MarusicShadi HamidPeter Beinart, and Wisdom of Crowds
A Revolution Has No Allies
  Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid
The Boom Boom Vibe Shift
  Shadi HamidChristine Emba, and Sean Monahan
Done Saying "Impossible"
  Wisdom of CrowdsDamir Marusic, and Shadi Hamid