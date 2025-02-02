Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
The Scramble Before the Storm
2
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -47:06
-47:06

The Scramble Before the Storm

Welcoming Washington's new right wing overlords.
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Feb 02, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

“The weird right wing men are coming out to the fore in joy,” announces

Shadi Hamid
. “They’re strutting more than they did in 2016,” observes
Damir Marusic
. “The counter-elite is becoming the elite,” says Shadi. “There is gonna be a bloodbath,” says Damir: “They will soon be drinking from a fire hydrant of sewage.”

Two weeks have passed since the Trump inauguration, as well as its attendant galas, balls and parties. Damir and Shadi have trained their weary eyes upon the new class of upstart right wingers arriving in the capital for a punchdrunk power-hungry scramble. There are the tech bros, the trad intellectuals, the libertarians living in unrecognized mini-states, the crunchy RFK-supporters, and who knows what else. All want a piece of the pie that Emperor Trump is slicing before them.

Shadi believes that a cultural shift has taken place — that Trump is not only a new president, but the usher of a new moment in American culture. “Something has changed,” says Shadi. “Liberal dominance of instutions seems weak and pathetic,” in retrospect, he adds. “The perception of dominance can collapse quickly.” Damir disagrees. “It was not a cultural shift,” he says. It was a repudiation of liberal overreach on cultural issues, and a “light-to-heavy insanity and a lot of stress on our institutions.” The Right is reactionary, Damir concludes, and as soon as they propose a positive program, their popularity will drop.

In our bonus section for paid subscribers, Damir and Shadi discuss the difference between “mysterious cultural forces” and “the wisdom of crowds,” Damir further explains why he believes the Right is not as powerful as they think they are, and Shadi tells us about an upcoming spiritual quest.

Required Reading:

This post is part of our collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets.

Share

Leave a comment

Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid
Recent Episodes
How Will the Left Respond to Trump?
  Damir MarusicSamuel Kimbriel, and Osita Nwanevu
The State of the Right (and the Left)
  Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid
The Dawn of a New Era?
  Damir Marusic and Santiago Ramos
Freedom, Justice and McDonald's
  Santiago RamosSamuel Kimbriel, and Matthew McManus
Christmas Time and Regular Time
  Damir MarusicSantiago Ramos, and Christine Emba
Live Episode: Rebellion or Realignment?
  Samuel Kimbriel and Christine Emba
Did Trump Win Over the Working Class For Good?
  Damir MarusicShadi Hamid, and Michael Brendan Dougherty