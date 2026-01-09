Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Venezuela and Its Consequences

Now that we've removed Maduro, do we owe his victims a democracy?
Damir Marusic's avatar
Shadi Hamid's avatar
Damir Marusic and Shadi Hamid
Jan 09, 2026

Against the backdrop of Trump’s breathtaking snatch-and-grab operation against Venezuela’s nasty dictator Nicolás Maduro, Shadi and Damir debate the complexities of global politics, focusing on the tension between power and morality. They explore the implications of U.S. foreign policy decisions and debate the role of values in international relations.

Shadi pushes Damir about the implications of his commitments, who in turn says ugly things you probably won’t like.

Required Reading:

  • “Venezuela and the End of Hipocrisy,” by Shadi Hamid (WoC).

  • “The Great Unraveling Has Begun,” by Oona Hathaway (NYT).

  • “On the Legality of the Venezuela Invasion,” by Jack Goldsmith (Executive Functions).

