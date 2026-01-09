Venezuela and Its Consequences

Against the backdrop of Trump’s breathtaking snatch-and-grab operation against Venezuela’s nasty dictator Nicolás Maduro, Shadi and Damir debate the complexities of global politics, focusing on the tension between power and morality. They explore the implications of U.S. foreign policy decisions and debate the role of values in international relations.

Shadi pushes Damir about the implications of his commitments, who in turn says ugly things you probably won’t like.

Required Reading: