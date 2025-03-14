Why do "Sensitive Young Men" Love Trump?

is a writer and

to

, whose career has taken her from the RAND Corporation, to a job as an assistant to a a great American poet, to the position of Research Associate at the Aspen Institute’s

In January, Mana published an essay titled,

a fascinating reported piece about the young men with intellectual ambitions who joined the National Conservative movement and voted for Donald Trump. The essay went viral and earned praise from both liberals and conservatives.

of

it “a remarkable essay that’s generated considerable (and well-justified) buzz.”

Wisdom of Crowds

Mana joins

and

to discuss the essay and the general question of why ambitious, inquisitive and searching young men are attracted to the MAGA movement. “I am not a right wing zoologist,” Mana says, but it is important to understand where these men are coming form. These young intellectuals are not your average Trump voter. They are not the

either. But they are becoming a significant part of the GOP leadership class.

Shadi wants to know why an interest in culture and ideas has led these men toward right wing spaces. Mana responds that right wing spaces, at least until recently, had a less politicized approach to culture. Many of these young men are interested in things, like history or cartography, which some suggest are “right-coded.” “Most things that are supposedly right-coded should not be right-coded,” Mana says.

And what do they think of Trump? “They don’t think of Trump as Odoacer, they see him as Julius Caesar. They don’t see him as a barbarian, but as a restorer of the republic.”

In our bonus section for paid subscribers, Shadi talks about going to a recent right wing party and says it was “a safe space, it was inclusive”; Santiago asks Shadi if he ever went to right wing parties during the War on Terror; Mana distinguishes the desire for free and open discussion versus the desire to “say whatever you want,” i.e., slurs; and Santiago argues that the Israel-Palestine conflict has made all political sides rediscover the importance of freedom of speech.

Required Reading and Listening:

This post is part of our collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets.

Leave a comment

Get 14 day free trial

Free preview video:

Full video for paid subscribers below: