(Why) Do We Love Violence (and Sex)?
(Why) Do We Love Violence (and Sex)?

Liberalism, the Hays Code, where "should" comes from, relationships, Lauren Bacall — this episode has it all.
Damir Marusic
and
Christine Emba
Jun 07, 2024
This week, Wisdom of Crowds hosts a fluid discussion about violence and sex in movies, where the “shoulds” of life come from, and whether liberal values can be based on something other than religion. The discussion is more meditative than contentious, an exploration prompted by recent pop culture hits and a probing comment from the Crowd.

Violence is entertaining. That’s the conclusion that Damir draws after watching the movie, Civil War, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Christine questions Damir about his taste for violent movies, and wonders whether we are slowly becoming numb to violence, just as we are — as recent studies suggest — becoming numb to sex in film. The discussion moves toward the question of values and where they come from, drawing from a recent reader comment that prompted some soul-searching in the Wisdom of Crowds masthead.

In the bonus section for paid subscribers, Damir asks Christine how she can overcome Nietzsche’s critique of Christianity and its values, while he launches into a defense of liberalism based on what he calls “mystery.” Finally, Damir explains why he believes that most moral truth claims “end up in tears.”

Required Reading (and Viewing):

This post is part of our collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Governance and Markets.

