"Doing the Work" May Be Hazardous to Your Soul
"Doing the Work" May Be Hazardous to Your Soul

What does delirium have to do with the meaning of existence? Maybe more than you think.
Damir Marusic
and
Samuel Kimbriel
Mar 15, 2024
In a late-night confab, Damir and Sam explore the meaning of experiences of wonder, which they each have written about for Wisdom of Crowds.

For Sam, these unique experiences are the foundation for his beliefs about the nature of the world and human life. Damir, on the other hand, does not believe that the experience of wonder necessarily leads to metaphysical questions. This freewheeling, stay-up-all-night fever dream of a conversation covers the pitfalls of therapy, the science of happiness, and lots of ancient Greek literature.

Required Reading:

