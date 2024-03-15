"Doing the Work" May Be Hazardous to Your Soul

In a late-night confab, Damir and Sam explore the meaning of experiences of wonder, which they each have written about for Wisdom of Crowds.
For Sam, these unique experiences are the foundation for his beliefs about the nature of the world and human life. Damir, on the other hand, does not believe that the experience of wonder necessarily leads to metaphysical questions. This freewheeling, stay-up-all-night fever dream of a conversation covers the pitfalls of therapy, the science of happiness, and lots of ancient Greek literature.
Required Reading:
Damir’s piece, “A Lost Sense of Wonder,” Wisdom of Crowds
Sam’s piece, “Desire, Sadness, and the World,” Wisdom of Crowds
Oliver Traldi, “Do You Know What You Want?”, Wisdom of Crowds
Charles Taylor, Sources of the Self
Charles Taylor, A Secular Age
Parmenides’ fragments
