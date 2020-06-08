The former President of Georgia joins Shadi and Damir to talk about how tricky reforms—such as police reforms—can succeed (and fail), about how identity is a slippery thing in the post-Soviet space, about liberalism, illiberalism, and Western haughtiness, and about his encounters with Donald Trump when he was just another rich guy with a political itch.
Episode 20: Fixing Things in Fragile Democracies, with Mikheil Saakashvili
Jun 08, 2020
Wisdom of Crowds
