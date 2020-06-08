Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 20: Fixing Things in Fragile Democracies, with Mikheil Saakashvili
Episode 20: Fixing Things in Fragile Democracies, with Mikheil Saakashvili

Jun 08, 2020

The former President of Georgia joins Shadi and Damir to talk about how tricky reforms—such as police reforms—can succeed (and fail), about how identity is a slippery thing in the post-Soviet space, about liberalism, illiberalism, and Western haughtiness, and about his encounters with Donald Trump when he was just another rich guy with a political itch.

