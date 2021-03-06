Episode 50: Islam, Keto, and the Problem of Evil

In another sprawling episode, Shadi and Damir talk about Germany's decision to surveil one of its leading political parties and what this says about modern liberalism. They also discuss Shadi's Islam-as-Keto metaphor, the EU's legitimacy problem, and how theodicy relates to democracy.
Required Reading:
