Schmendrick
16h

Your commentary is always appreciated. However I don't think you've set up a fair fight.

Mostly, you're comparing something seen through the clarity of hindsight against something we're in the middle of and still struggling to make sense of. In the moment, contemporary observers of the Reformation did not have the luxury of a well-edited narrative history to superimpose over all the chaos as you now do, reading scholarly books in a comfy chair. Educated elites in Catholic circles almost certainly found it just as callow, shallow, chaotic, and perverse as you do Trumpistas. Similarly, Future historians will likely have a much cleaner read on Trumpism (or at least their books will be forced to cut out most of the chaff for the sake of readability), once the dust all settles over the coming decades.

Further, religious fights over doctrine are necessarily intellectualized and abstract in a way that political fights don't necessarily have to be. I think a fairer comparison to Trumpism might be Peronism in Argentina.

2 replies
John Wilson
20h

Well that was unexpected. Trump to Luther (And Calvin if we must)... I've followed this pod a long time Damir, before Covid was common parlance. From an outside perspective your long arc is bending towards Jesus.

