R Hostetter
I wonder if part of what brought us to this point, from Trump 1.0, to a more emboldened Trump 2.0, is the very impulse to assert and project moral superiority. If satire and scorn become just another aesthetic for that same impulse, rather than a relinquishing of it, can we really expect different results?

George Scialabba
From the editors' introduction: "Its moralistic rhetoric and cringe aesthetics — brilliantly lampooned by the Onion’s “ResistanceHole” — are largely to blame for its demise."

This seems to me intellectually and morally unserious. Citing the Onion piece -- mostly about Mueller, apparently because he had a sad face -- clearly suggests that the Mueller Report, and by extension the liberal and left-wing criticism based on it, were "moralistic" and "cringeworthy" and deserved to fail. This is facile nonsense.

Attorney General William Burr lied when he publicly proclaimed that the Mueller Report "exonerated" Trump. It did not, of course, as Mueller immediately and repeatedly pointed out. It alleged a clear pattern of ethical violations not amounting to grounds to indict a sitting President. Not exactly exoneration.

A report of FactCheck.org of the Annenberg Public Policy Center analyzed the matter in great detail: https://www.factcheck.org/2019/04/what-the-mueller-report-says-about-russian-contacts/.

"Throughout the federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, court filings and news organizations revealed numerous instances of campaign contacts with Russians that were not publicly known until after the election. Reports of these contacts fueled the federal probe, even as the president dismissed it as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.”

"A redacted report written by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office and released April 18 by Attorney General William Barr said there were “multiple [later estimated at 180] contacts — ‘links,’ in the words of the Appointment Order — between Trump Campaign officials and individuals with ties to the Russian government.” But “the investigation did not establish such coordination” between the campaign and Russia.

“In sum, the investigation established multiple links between Trump Campaign officials and individuals tied to the Russian government. Those links included Russia offers of assistance to the Campaign. In some instances, the Campaign was receptive to the offer, while in other instances the Campaign officials shied away,” the Mueller report said. “Ultimately, the investigation did not establish that the Campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities.”

All this is not counting extensive obstruction of justice by the Trump administration during the investigation, including intimidation of witnesses.

In short, more than enough to disqualify any candidate from high office, if his party had contained even a few conscientious officeholders, if the utterly and unblinkingly partisan media supporting him had had a grain of integrity, and if light-minded scoffers on the center/left/right/?, like you, weren't terrified of being thought "moralistic" or "cringe-worthy."

