Lea Ypi on Dignity, History and Internet Trolls

A few years ago,

was scrolling through Facebook when she came across a family photo she had never seen before. Someone had discovered a photograph of Ypi’s grandparents on their honeymoon and posted it on a public Facebook group. Ypi — a philosophy professor from Albania who

at the London School of Economics — was dismayed by the comments on the photograph, which ranged from inaccurate to judgmental to just plain mean. Were the husband and wife in this photo Albanian aristocrats? Fascist collaborators? Victims of Communism?

Responding to the trolls — as well as, as she puts it, “taking the trolls seriously” — Ypi decided to write a book reconstructing her grandparents’ story. The result is Indignity: A Life Reimagined, a book which asks, among other things, what does human dignity really mean? What makes this book even more interesting is that Ypi’s grandparents lived through some of the most dramatic moments in the twentieth century: the fall of the Ottoman empire, the rise of Fascism, and World War II.

Ypi joins Damir and Santiago, who want to understand Ypi’s own philosophical priors. Damir wants to know where moral responsibility ends and and the structural forces of history begin. Santiago asks whether dignity, as a concept, has a metaphysical foundation. The result is a wide-ranging conversation that covers history, literature, philosophy and more.

In our bonus section for paid subscribers, Santiago asks Ypi about the difference between Fascist and Communist decision-making; Damir presses Ypi on the question of free will; Ypi discusses her two-point prescription for a better Europe; Santiago asks Ypi whether it’s hard to write about one’s country in a foreign language; and finally, Ypi’s hot take on Zohran Mamdani.

