Share post
Do We Crave Intensity in Our Lives?

War in Ukraine. War with Venezuela. And the quick-hit thrill of populism.
Damir Marusic
and
Christine Emba
Dec 08, 2025

Damir’s back from Ukraine, still buzzing — and feeling weird about it. He and Christine talk about the thrill and guilt associated with reporting from war zones, the ethical implications of war tourism, and the psychological toll on both journalists and civilians.

The conversation then shifts to Trump and a possibly looming war with Venezuela. The Trump administration has cowed many a politician, but the fear seems to be ebbing. But have we gotten over our addiction to the thrill of political populism?

Required Reading:

  • Damir Marusic, “My Night in Dnipro” (WoC).

  • Christine Emba, “Vibe Shift 2.0” (WoC).

  • Jason Willick, “There’s No Middle Ground on the Boat Strikes” (Washington Post).

