Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Why are Charismatic Demagogues So Attractive?

Nils Gilman on what it takes to build meaning and community in an increasingly fractured world.
Damir Marusic's avatar
Samuel Kimbriel's avatar
Nils Gilman's avatar
Damir Marusic, Samuel Kimbriel, and Nils Gilman
Dec 14, 2025

This week, the great Nils Gilman joined Damir Marusic and Samuel Kimbriel on the pod to unpack the complexities of American foreign policy and its implications for Europe — and beyond. The conversation starts by trying to make sense of Trump’s latest National Security Strategy as a jumping off point, before pivoting into a discussion of populism.

Why do some causes, projects — and people — provide meaning while others fall flat? For example, why is Trump’s nationalism more politically effective than calls to global climate action? And is there a better way to create meaning in an increasingly fragmented world?

Share

Required Reading:

  • Nils Gilman, “Climate Leviathan” (Substack).

  • Nils Gilman, “The Duopoly of Doom” (Substack).

Give a gift subscription

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture