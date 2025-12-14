Why are Charismatic Demagogues So Attractive?

This week, the great Nils Gilman joined Damir Marusic and Samuel Kimbriel on the pod to unpack the complexities of American foreign policy and its implications for Europe — and beyond. The conversation starts by trying to make sense of Trump’s latest National Security Strategy as a jumping off point, before pivoting into a discussion of populism.

Why do some causes, projects — and people — provide meaning while others fall flat? For example, why is Trump’s nationalism more politically effective than calls to global climate action? And is there a better way to create meaning in an increasingly fragmented world?

Required Reading:

Nils Gilman, “Climate Leviathan” (Substack).

Nils Gilman, “The Duopoly of Doom” (Substack).

