Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements, and national debates that piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: a look back at 2024 in Wisdom of Crowds.

Join us! CrowdSource features the best comments from The Crowd — our cherished readers and subscribers who, with their comments and emails, help make Wisdom of Crowds what it is.

Our Top 25 Most-Read Articles of 2024:

Why you shouldn’t treat geopolitics as a morality play.

Before you make up your mind about something, it’s OK to take a step back and get a good look.

Against the temptation to reduce human experience to quantifiable units.

An unsentimental and unsparing survey of great power conflict.

The enduring provocation of the story of the binding of Isaac.

The “end of history” in the Balkans and elsewhere has left an existential void.

The people have spoken: they don’t like Democratic Party cultural hegemony.

Sometimes the wise thing to do is take the L, gracefully.

17. Megalopolis is good because it was created by fallible humans (not robots or focus groups).

Those 5 hours of online squabbling was time well spent.

Trump’s appeal has a lot to do with fantasy.

J. D. Vance needs to read this.

To explain is not to justify. At least, not necessarily.

American culture is closer to a meth lab than it is to a vineyard.

During elections, should pragmatism take a back seat to principle?

Against mobs, and in favor of going out on an ideological limb.

Being against the status quo means that the Left will always need ideas.

Weaving memoir and philosophy, a story about belief and unbelief.

Readers asked, Shadi Hamid answered.

America has entered a new historical epoch, with new forms of culture.

An essay on the border between politics and compassion.

“Hell is necessary … once we realize that the Good remains just out of reach and that evil is inevitable even in a just order.”

Why it’s so difficult to understand what exactly it is that we want out of life.

Pretending that Joe Biden is fit for office is bad for the Republic.

Discovering a new culture in its birthpangs.

From the Crowd

What did we miss? We want to hear from you! What was your favorite podcast of the year? What were the highlights and lowlights? Misses and successes? Tell us in the comments.

Thank you so much for reading and supporting us. We have many things planned for 2025, and can’t wait to share them with you.

See you tomorrow for more “Best of” 2024!

Share

Leave a comment