Will the Right Sideline Nick Fuentes? Can it?

With Shadi out promoting his new book, Damir sat down with WoC friend Jamie Kirchick to debate the influence of media figures like Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes on conservatism on America.

Anti-semitism may be the oldest hatred, something different feels afoot today. Generational shifts in attitudes on Israel, partly fueled by the Gaza war, have given unscrupulous charlatans an opening into the mainstream. But why are mainstream conservative institutions not fighting back? And what does this say about the future of the Republican Party once Donald Trump eventually leaves the scene?

Required Reading and listening:

Tucker Carlson interviews Nick Fuentes (YouTube).

Ben Shapiro’s Nick Fuentes Supercut (YouTube).

“Visa Applicants Don’t Have First Amendment Rights,” by Jamie Kirchick (Politico).

