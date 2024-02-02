Wisdom of Crowds
Brass Knuckles and Winning
Brass Knuckles and Winning
Or, what Politics is Really About
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Feb 2, 2024
2
Are ideas overrated?

Shadi’s recent column (and controversial tweet) exploring the reasons behind Trump’s popularity launches a discussion about what exactly drives politics. Are politicians motivated by winning more than ideology? Do voters respond to strong personalities, rather than policies and promises?

As expected, Damir makes a case for “materialism” over ideas. Shadi isn’t totally convinced.

Required Reading:

Damir Marusic
Shadi Hamid

