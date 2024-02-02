Brass Knuckles and Winning

Are ideas overrated?
Shadi’s recent column (and controversial tweet) exploring the reasons behind Trump’s popularity launches a discussion about what exactly drives politics. Are politicians motivated by winning more than ideology? Do voters respond to strong personalities, rather than policies and promises?
As expected, Damir makes a case for “materialism” over ideas. Shadi isn’t totally convinced.
Required Reading:
Shadi, “The Peculiar Moderation of Donald Trump,” Washington Post, 1/25/2024
Shadi’s tweet
Bruno Maçães’ tweet
David Ignatius, “The Midwest Tacks Hard Toward a Mideast ‘Moment of Truth’,” Washington Post, 2/1/2024
Eduardo Porter, “Republicans’ Immigration Bill is Not Serious Legislation,” Washington Post, 2/2/2024
Thomas Friedman, “A Biden Doctrine for the Middle East is Forming. And it’s Big,” New York Times, 1/31/2024
