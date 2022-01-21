Jan 21, 2022 • 59M
Can Rationing Drugs by Race Ever Be Justified? With Aaron Sibarium
When race is prioritized over comorbidities to decide who receives life-saving COVID treatments, we have lost the plot.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
In this week's episode, we were joined by our friend Aaron Sibarium, a reporter for the Washington Free Beacon. Aaron recently reported a piece showing how three states were rationing COVID drugs on race-based criteria. The article made a splash. Fox News covered the story, Trump referenced it in a speech (sloppily as always), and Twitter tried to rebra…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.