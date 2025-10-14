Wisdom of Crowds

[REUPPED] Community, Freedom and the Polis
[REUPPED] Community, Freedom and the Polis

Michael Sandel and Adam Sandel at the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Samuel Kimbriel
and
Wisdom of Crowds
Oct 14, 2025
Transcript

Yesterday, the philosopher Michael Sandel won this year’s prestigious Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture. The million-dollar prize is a lifetime-achievement award given to an individual “whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement.” We were lucky to have Professor Sandel on our podcast last summer, along with his son, fellow-philosopher Adam Sandel, and Wisdom of Crowds’ resident philosopher,

Samuel Kimbriel
. To celebrate Professor Sandel’s award, we are re-releasing the episode. Enjoy!

— Santiago Ramos, executive editor

A special treat from the Aspen Ideas Festival: a panel discussion about American community and politics, featuring a father–son philosophical duo.

Michael J. Sandel is a professor at Harvard University, where he teaches political philosophy. His famous “Justice” course has been viewed by tens of millions worldwide. His son, Adam Sandel, is a philosopher, award-winning teacher, and holder of the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in one minute. Together with

Samuel Kimbriel
, Wisdom of Crowds’ in-house philosopher, they discuss community, democracy, the evolving nature of justice, the importance of constructive visions for community, and the role of music in bridging divides. Tune in for a substantive and inspiring reflection on the meaning of democracy.

Required Reading:

  • Adam Sandel, Happiness In Action: A Philosopher’s Guide to the Good Life (Amazon).

  • Michael Sandel, The Tyranny of Merit: Can We Find the Common Good? (Amazon).

  • Samuel Kimbriel, Friendship as Sacred Knowing: Overcoming Isolation (Amazon).

