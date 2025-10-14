[REUPPED] Community, Freedom and the Polis

Yesterday, the philosopher Michael Sandel won this year’s prestigious Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture. The million-dollar prize is a lifetime-achievement award given to an individual “whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement.” We were lucky to have Professor Sandel on our podcast last summer, along with his son, fellow-philosopher Adam Sandel, and Wisdom of Crowds’ resident philosopher, . To celebrate Professor Sandel’s award, we are re-releasing the episode. Enjoy!
— Santiago Ramos, executive editor
A special treat from the Aspen Ideas Festival: a panel discussion about American community and politics, featuring a father–son philosophical duo.
Michael J. Sandel is a professor at Harvard University, where he teaches political philosophy. His famous “Justice” course has been viewed by tens of millions worldwide. His son, Adam Sandel, is a philosopher, award-winning teacher, and holder of the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in one minute. Together with, Wisdom of Crowds’ in-house philosopher, they discuss community, democracy, the evolving nature of justice, the importance of constructive visions for community, and the role of music in bridging divides. Tune in for a substantive and inspiring reflection on the meaning of democracy.
Required Reading:
Adam Sandel, Happiness In Action: A Philosopher’s Guide to the Good Life (Amazon).
Michael Sandel, The Tyranny of Merit: Can We Find the Common Good? (Amazon).
Samuel Kimbriel, Friendship as Sacred Knowing: Overcoming Isolation (Amazon).
