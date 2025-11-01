Wisdom of Crowds

Trust, Politics and Community
Trust, Politics and Community

Tamar Gendler on Hobbes v. Aristotle.
Nov 01, 2025
Are human beings by nature suspicious of each other? Or is harmonious communal life our default mode? The answer to this question has implications for politics. Today’s episode is a live discussion about just this question, recorded last summer at the Aspen Ideas Festival. The guest is philosopher Tamar Gendler of Yale University, whose work deals with …

