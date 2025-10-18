Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Tyler Cowen: We Are Lucky to Be Living in This Era
Preview
0:00
-39:34

Tyler Cowen: We Are Lucky to Be Living in This Era

A live taping of Wisdom of Crowds.
Damir Marusic's avatar
Tyler Cowen's avatar
Samuel Kimbriel's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Damir Marusic
,
Tyler Cowen
,
Samuel Kimbriel
, and
Wisdom of Crowds
Oct 18, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

“This is one of the greatest historical eras mankind will ever see.”

So says Tyler Cowen, economics professor at George Mason University, renowned author and chairman at the Mercatus Center, a think tank. He is also a writer, and famous podcaster whose books, like The Great Stagnation and Average is Over, which for over a decade have helped readers under…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture