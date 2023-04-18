Subscribe
A New Beginning
Wisdom of Crowds is growing. Our new home is just the start.
Shadi Hamid
,
Samuel Kimbriel
,
Damir Marusic
, and
Christine Emba
22 hr ago
28
7
Dare To Cross The Red Line
Listen now (63 min) | Do the United States' threats remain credible?
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Apr 14
1
1
A Pundit Loses His Head
An idea for a movie, a daughter who likes painting, and a crisis of faith.
Shadi Hamid
Apr 10
3
1
Some Unpopular Thoughts on International Justice
There’s only victors’ justice. Everything else is hot air.
Damir Marusic
Apr 3
2
3
Iraq and the Folly of Hindsight
Listen now | Damir and Shadi revisit the justification for the Iraq War in an era when democracy is being tested.
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Mar 24
ChatGPT and the Consciousness Trap
Listen now (82 min) | The philosopher Samuel Kimbriel joins us to discuss the nature of the mind (and the end of the world).
Shadi Hamid
,
Damir Marusic
, and
Samuel Kimbriel
Mar 20
Is Ambivalence Really So Bad?
On learning not to care about about the Trump indictment.
Shadi Hamid
Mar 20
1
Can Mass Democracy Work?
The internet is changing how we relate to politics—and threatening democracy itself.
Damir Marusic
Mar 13
Is the GOP Irredeemable?
Listen now (82 min) | Osita Nwanevu joins us to discuss Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the state of the Republican Party.
Shadi Hamid
and
Damir Marusic
Mar 10
Should We Have a Deep State?
America now has a deep state, but not in the way Steve Bannon thinks.
Shadi Hamid
Mar 6
Live In Pittsburgh: The Problem of Democracy
Listen now (120 min) | The Crowd encounters a crowd, as we tape our first live episode.
Shadi Hamid
and
Damir Marusic
Mar 3
ChatGPT and Me
Are the new AI chatbots sentient? Depends on how you think about consciousness.
Damir Marusic
Feb 28
