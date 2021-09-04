Can We Even Do This If We Try?

Episode details
With the drawdown complete, Shadi and Damir sit down to talk about what could have worked better in Afghanistan—and what the democracy promotion community can learn from America's two decade commitment.
Could we have done Libya better, or are our dysfunctions baked in to our bureaucracy? And what hope is there for Tunisia now?
Recommended Reading:
Twitter thread on the Human Terrain System.
Mike McFaul on Obama's realism.
