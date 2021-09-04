Sep 4, 2021 • 56M

Can We Even Do This If We Try?

The lessons of Afghanistan—if there are any.

With the drawdown complete, Shadi and Damir sit down to talk about what could have worked better in Afghanistan—and what the democracy promotion community can learn from America's two decade commitment.

Could we have done Libya better, or are our dysfunctions baked in to our bureaucracy? And what hope is there for Tunisia now?

