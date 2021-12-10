Power, Ambition, and Happiness

Episode details
Power corrupts, sure, but is there any way to avoid its temptations? As Shadi wraps up writing his book, the guys discuss democracy, Succession, how to be happy, having kids during climate change, and Putin’s essay on Ukraine.
Required Reading:
"Am I Still a Progressive?" by Shadi Hamid (Wisdom of Crowds)
"The Coming Storm" by Damir Marusic (Wisdom of Crowds)
"On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians" (ostensibly) by - Vladimir Putin
"In tiny Bhutan, known for Its pursuit of happiness, democracy brings discontent" by Joanna Slater (The Washington Post)
Succession by HBO
