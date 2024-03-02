”More” is Less

A recently-published memoir making headlines suggests a trend: Polyamory is going mainstream among high-status Americans. Culture critic and environmental studies professor Tyler Austin Harper joins Christine and Shadi to make sense of this fad, and explain why it’s both an upper-class luxury and a raw deal. Along the way they discuss happiness, self-expression, race, love, self-immolation, parenting, and a better way to live.
Required Reading:
Tyler Austin Harper, “Polyamory, the Ruling Class’s Latest Fad.”
Tyler Austin Harper, “I’m a Black Professor. You Don’t Need to Bring That Up.”
Tyler Austin Harper, “The 100-Year Extinction Panic Is Back, Right on Schedule.”
Molly Roden Winter, More: A Memoir of Open Marriage.
Janet W. Hardy and Dossie Easton, The Ethical Slut.
Philip Rieff, The Triumph of the Therapeutic: Uses of Faith after Freud.
Christine Emba, Rethinking Sex: A Provocation.
