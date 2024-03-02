Wisdom of Crowds
”More” is Less
The fine line between polyamory and pain.
Christine Emba
and
Shadi Hamid
Mar 2, 2024
A recently-published memoir making headlines suggests a trend: Polyamory is going mainstream among high-status Americans. Culture critic and environmental studies professor Tyler Austin Harper joins Christine and Shadi to make sense of this fad, and explain why it’s both an upper-class luxury and a raw deal. Along the way they discuss happiness, self-expression, race, love, self-immolation, parenting, and a better way to live.

Required Reading:

