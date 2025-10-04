Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Piety and Politics
Preview
0:00
-54:54

Piety and Politics

Shadi, Damir and Samuel debate Christianity's role in partisan politics.
Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Damir Marusic's avatar
Samuel Kimbriel's avatar
Shadi Hamid's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds
,
Damir Marusic
,
Samuel Kimbriel
, and
Shadi Hamid
Oct 04, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Last week, Wisdom of Crowds philosopher-in-residence

Samuel Kimbriel
wrote an essay about the political use of Christianity within MAGA, contrasting the sincerity of Erika Kirk’s piety with the propagandistic use of the Lord’s Prayer in a recent military recruitment video.
Shadi Hamid
reflected on Samuel’s piece and more, writing a column about it for the Washington Post. Today, we bring both men together to discuss the central questions of both articles: do Christianity and politics mix?

Damir Marusic
adds his own take on the debate, trying to dissuade both Samuel and Shadi from thinking that there is a “true” Christianity that can be saved from the corrupting influence of political power. Shadi says that he does not care whether there is a true version of Christianity: what he wants is a healthy, forgiveness-centered version of Christianity to triumph politically, that is what is good for America. Meanwhile, Samuel talks about the inherent tension between living a radical faith while also being politically successful.

In our bonus section for paid subscribers, Shadi discusses the Islamic idea of politics as a “site of imperfection”; Samuel explains why he is “especially attracted to acts that happen under conditions of scarcity”; Damir explains why he would not want any of his Christian friends to become powerful politicians; the three discuss the difference between the politics of conviction and the politics of responsibility; and more!

Get 14 day free trial

Reading and Watching:

  • Shadi, “Two Versions of Christianity Battle for America’s Soul” (Washington Post).

  • Sam, “What Christianity Isn’t” (WoC).

  • Military recruitment video w/Our Father (X).

  • Erika Kirk speech at Charlie Kirk memorial (YouTube).

  • Matthew Rose, A World After Liberalism: Philosophers of the Radical Right (Amazon).

  • Max Weber, “Politics As A Vocation” (Internet Archive).

  • Ezra Klein interviews Ta Nehisi Coates (New York Times).

Share

Leave a comment

Free preview video:

Full video for paid subscribers below:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture