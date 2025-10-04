Piety and Politics

Last week, Wisdom of Crowds philosopher-in-residence

about the political use of Christianity within MAGA, contrasting the sincerity of Erika Kirk’s piety with the propagandistic use of the Lord’s Prayer in a recent military recruitment video.

. Today, we bring both men together to discuss the central questions of both articles: do Christianity and politics mix?

adds his own take on the debate, trying to dissuade both Samuel and Shadi from thinking that there is a “true” Christianity that can be saved from the corrupting influence of political power. Shadi says that he does not care whether there is a true version of Christianity: what he wants is a healthy, forgiveness-centered version of Christianity to triumph politically, that is what is good for America. Meanwhile, Samuel talks about the inherent tension between living a radical faith while also being politically successful.

In our bonus section for paid subscribers, Shadi discusses the Islamic idea of politics as a “site of imperfection”; Samuel explains why he is “especially attracted to acts that happen under conditions of scarcity”; Damir explains why he would not want any of his Christian friends to become powerful politicians; the three discuss the difference between the politics of conviction and the politics of responsibility; and more!

Reading and Watching:

Shadi, “Two Versions of Christianity Battle for America’s Soul” (Washington Post).

Sam, “What Christianity Isn’t” (WoC).

Military recruitment video w/Our Father (X).

Erika Kirk speech at Charlie Kirk memorial (YouTube).

Matthew Rose, A World After Liberalism: Philosophers of the Radical Right (Amazon).

Max Weber, “Politics As A Vocation” (Internet Archive).

Ezra Klein interviews Ta Nehisi Coates (New York Times).

